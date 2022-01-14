Local

Foxboro

Person Barricaded in Foxboro; Bomb Squad Called to Scene

Police didn't elaborate on what prompted the incident or if anyone had been hurt

By Asher Klein

Police at the scene of a standoff with a barricaded person in Foxboro, Massachusetts, on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.
NBC10 Boston

A large police presence was seen in Foxboro, Massachusetts, Friday where a person had been reported barricaded inside a building.

Local police said they and other law enforcement agencies were dealing with "an isolated, contained incident" on McKenzie Lane.

While Foxboro police asked people to avoid the area, they said there was no threat to the general public. They didn't elaborate on what prompted the incident or if anyone had been hurt.

A Massachusetts State Police bomb squad was sent to help for a report of a person barricaded, the agency said.

Along with Foxboro police, the town's fire department and members of other police agencies south of Boston were responding to the scene.

This article will be updated when more information is available.

