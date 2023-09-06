Suspect stole MBTA vehicle with passengers still inside it

One person is in custody Wednesday after allegedly stealing an MBTA vehicle - with the passengers still inside - in Woburn, Massachusetts and driving it on 93 into Boston, hitting other vehicles along the way.

Massachusetts State Police say the suspect stole the vehicle in Worburn around 3:24 p.m. Troopers spotted it in the O'Neill tunnel and tried to stop it, but the driver continued on, hitting multiple other cars in the tunnel. The trooper lost sight of it, but it was spotted a short time later on Mercantile Street and Surface Road in Boston.

Police say the suspect got out and ran to The Bostonian hotel, where troopers found him hiding inside a function room. He was turned over to MBTA Transit police.

One passenger in the MBTA vehicle suffered a minor injury. No one else was hurt.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

NBC10 Boston A large police presence outside the Bostonian hotel in downtown Boston Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023.

Aerial footage from the scene shows multiple police cruisers on scene in front of the Bostonian on North Street, which is not far from Faneuil Hall.

This is a breaking story. NBC10 Boston will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.