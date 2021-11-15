Police Respond to Situation Involving Barricaded Person in Holbrook

Police, fire and medical crews responded Monday afternoon to an incident involving a barricaded person in Holbrook, Massachusetts.

Holbrook police said the subject was barricaded in a home on Union Street, where aerial footage showed a large emergency response.

Massachusetts State Police said their bomb squad was called in to assist.

Holbrook police said they responded to the home on Union Street around 11 a.m. to serve an arrest warrant to a man who lives there. When they tried to take him into custody, he barricaded himself inside the home.

Mutual aid was requested through the Metropolitan Law Enforcement Councila nd Massachusetts State Police.

Residents are urged to avoid the area of Union Street, a portion of which has been shut down.

No further information was immediately available.