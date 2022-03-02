Weapons Found in Home After Woman Made Threats to Officers in Newbury: Police

A woman was removed from her home and police found weapons inside after a large police response in Newbury Wednesday.

Newbury police said the woman in the home on Hay Street was reportedly having psychological issues. Officers responded when concerned neighbors called police.

According to the police chief, the woman made threats to police and responding officials, and they were concerned she could be armed, prompting them to bring in the high risk response team. Images from the scene showed officers in tactical gear multiple police vehicles converged outside the home.

The woman was eventually taken out of the home and will be evaluated and treated.

More details were not immediately available.

