Large Police Presence in Weymouth After Shooting Reported

A number of police officers and vehicles responded after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Weymouth police say the department received a call for a shooting in the area of 327 West Street around 4 p.m. Responding officers did locate a victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston SkyRanger showed a heavy police presence in the area, where a suspect appeared to be arrested. Police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Autumn Lane.

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.