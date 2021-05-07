Large Police Presence in Weymouth After Shooting Reported

A number of police officers and vehicles responded after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon in Weymouth, Massachusetts.
Weymouth police say the department received a call for a shooting in the area of 327 West Street around 4 p.m. Responding officers did locate a victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Aerial video from NBC10 Boston SkyRanger showed a heavy police presence in the area, where a suspect appeared to be arrested. Police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Autumn Lane.
More information is expected to be released later Friday.
An investigation is ongoing.