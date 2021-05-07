Local

Weymouth

Large Police Presence in Weymouth After Shooting Reported

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston SkyRanger showed a heavy police presence Friday afternoon in Weymouth

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

A number of police officers and vehicles responded after a shooting was reported Friday afternoon in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Weymouth police say the department received a call for a shooting in the area of 327 West Street around 4 p.m. Responding officers did locate a victim, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Aerial video from NBC10 Boston SkyRanger showed a heavy police presence in the area, where a suspect appeared to be arrested. Police confirmed a suspect was taken into custody on Autumn Lane.

Local

Massachusetts 48 mins ago

Video Cameras at Mikayla Miller's Apartment Weren't Recording, DA Says

Billings Farm and Museum 50 mins ago

The Pandemic Has These Vt. Students Going to School in a Museum

More information is expected to be released later Friday.

An investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

WeymouthMassachusettsPOLICE
Meet the Team Vote: Polls & Trivia Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us