Harmony Montgomery Search Leads Investigators to Father's Former NH Home

A large search is underway at a home in Manchester, New Hampshire, where the father and stepmother of Harmony Montgomery used to live.

New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella's office said numerous local, state and federal agencies would be on Union Street near Orange Street, where Adam and Kayla Montgomery previously lived in the continued search for the missing girl who was last seen in late 2019 when she was 5 years old.

Nobody has been charged in connection with her disappearance but her, father Adam Montgomery, and stepmother, Kayla Montgomery, are facing charges related to the case.

Harmony had been living with the pair in Manchester, New Hampshire, when she was last seen. Harmony's mom believes her daughter is still out there, and is praying for her safe return.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police continue to investigate Harmony’s disappearance, which they believe occurred between Nov. 28 and Dec. 10 of 2019. But she wasn't reported missing until about two years later.

A report from the Office of the Child Advocate found that Massachusetts failed Harmony Montgomery, who disappeared at the age of 5 in 2019.

The Office of the Child Advocate in Massachusetts released the findings of a multi-system investigation into the case last month, which found that her overall safety and wellbeing were not prioritized.

The report offered details about Harmony's tumultuous childhood, including that she was placed in the custody of the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families in 2014, when she was two months old. She remained in the custody of the DCF until February 2019, when a judge granted custody to her father, Adam Montgomery, despite his extensive criminal history.

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in locating Harmony. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the 24-hour tip line dedicated to her rescue at 603-203-6060.

No further information was immediately available.