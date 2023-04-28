Local

Two 11-Year-Old Girls Missing in Westhampton, Large Search Underway

Anyone who sees a young girl or girls out in the area is asked to call 911 immediately.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Massachusetts State Police

Two 11-year-old girls are missing in Westhampton, Massachusetts, prompting numerous state police personnel to get involved in the search for them Friday.

A state police spokesman says the girls did not return home after school and were last seen around 3 p.m. walking toward a gravel pit area by Perry Hill Road.

State police patrols, K9 teams, detectives and a helicopter are involved in the search.

There is no description or photos of the girls at this time. State police are asking anyone who sees a young girl or girls out in that area or any items that may be connected to a young girl to call 911 immediately.

This will be updated when more information is available.

