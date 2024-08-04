Large tree falls on mom and child in Wilmington

A large tree fell on a mom and child in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Sunday evening.

The Wilmington Fire Department confirms they received a call just after 6 p.m. for an incident at 7 Gandalf Way.

The mom had to be extricated from under the tree, officials said. The child had already gotten out from underneath when first responders arrived.

Two people were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, officials said.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

It wasn't immediately clear why the tree came down. Downpours and storms were moving through the region Sunday, but there was no word if weather played any role.