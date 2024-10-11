Massive water main break on Tremont Street in Boston impacting traffic

A massive water main break will impact Friday morning's commute. Water was seen rushing into the street, and several cars were flooded.

It's the second time in two weeks, and in the same exact location on the Roxbury-South End line. Luckily, this water main break was on the outbound side of Tremont Street – so that helps a bit.

And luckily they’ve been able to shut the water off now.

But that wasn’t the case earlier – this water main break happening just before midnight and partially swallowing a white SUV that was parked on Tremont Street. It took a while to tow out.

Now if this looks familiar, you’re not imaging things. There was another water main break in the same area less than two weeks ago.

On Oct. 1, a 20-inch water main fractured and burst, swallowing a transit van parked above it. The water flooded some nearby basement apartments that time.

And it was just two years ago that a water main broke less than a block away.

But Boston Water and Sewer told us earlier this month that this is an older, refurbished water main that likely needs to be put on the fast track to be replaced.

For now though, the focus is repairing the immediate issue and getting Tremont Street reopened.

“Boston Water and Sewer is going to remain on scene. There's some significant damage to the street. They're going to be working on that all night," Boston Fire Capt. Michael Feeney said. "Tremont Street's going to be shut down from Mass. Ave. to Camden Street, just for one-way traffic. It's going to be from Camden to towards Mass. Ave, it'll be open.”

Inbound traffic is getting by, but it is a bit slower than it would normally be because this repair work is taking place. They do have one lane of the inbound side of Tremont Street shut down, and they will be here for several hours – likely for the entire day through the evening commute as well – because that's how long it took the last time that they were working on this. They have to actually find the problem, fix the problem and repave the street, so there's a lot of work to be done on Tremont Street – avoid the area if you can.