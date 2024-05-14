Swampscott

Humpback whale washes ashore in Swampscott

The animal control officer said it is the same whale that washed ashore near Preston Beach a few weeks ago

By Marc Fortier and Mark Garfinkel

A 42-foot long humpback whale washed ashore in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The whale washed up on a beach not far from the Marblehead line.

Swampscott Animal Control Officer Scott Considine confirmed the whale is the same one that washed ashore near Preston Beach in Swampscott a few weeks ago and was towed out to sea.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

"NOAA called. I was told that the whale that was already here at one point is now back," Considine said. "Looks like it's the same whale."

He said the whale's carcass is half decayed, and he's hoping the tide will take it back out. If not, he said they'll have to assemble a team to tow the whale back out to sea.

More Massachusetts stories

Karen Read 8 hours ago

Albert family takes stand for 2nd day in Karen Read murder trial: Watch live

19 hours ago

2 people fatally struck by Commuter Rail train in Natick

This article tagged under:

Swampscott
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us