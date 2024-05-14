Humpback whale washes ashore in Swampscott

A 42-foot long humpback whale washed ashore in Swampscott, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

The whale washed up on a beach not far from the Marblehead line.

Swampscott Animal Control Officer Scott Considine confirmed the whale is the same one that washed ashore near Preston Beach in Swampscott a few weeks ago and was towed out to sea.

"NOAA called. I was told that the whale that was already here at one point is now back," Considine said. "Looks like it's the same whale."

He said the whale's carcass is half decayed, and he's hoping the tide will take it back out. If not, he said they'll have to assemble a team to tow the whale back out to sea.