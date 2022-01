Mass General Brigham, Beth Israel Lahey Health, and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, are requiring booster shots as part of their Covid vaccine mandates, restarting efforts to ensure their workforces are protected against the virus.

Boston Children's Hospital is finalizing the details of its own booster shot requirement and plans to implement it soon.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and the choose the alerts you want.

More on this story from Boston Business Journal