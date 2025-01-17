LASD release identities of 17 at-risk, missing people in LA County wildfires

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has released the identities of at least 17 people who are still at-risk, missing since the start of the wildfires in Southern California.
A total of 31 missing person cases are still actively being investigated.
LASD is asking for the public's help in finding these missing people:
Charles Ross
Patricia Diann McKenna
Delores Ann Jenkins
Stacey Elizabeth Darden
Kimberly Dale Winiecki
Friedli Miva Wheatley
Lora Swayne
Eric Wilson Wall
Diana Elizabeth Webb
Carolyn Ann Burns
Oswald Gerhard Altmetz
Johnnie Mildred Downs
Antron Jamal Wallace
Timothy George Hanley
Kevin Joseph Devine
Martha Ann Howard (AKA Joyce Ann Taylor)
Roosevelt Pullem