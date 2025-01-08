Last day of numbing wind chills and gusty winds; tracking our next winter storm

Just one more day...

One more day of numbing wind chills, gusty winds, and and a few passing flurries over the Worcester Hills and western Massachusetts.

We fall short of calling it brutal, since we've seen air masses much colder than this in years past. It's just been a while since we've faced consecutive days below freezing coupled with unrelenting wind.

As our monster storm over the Maritimes drifts away, it will release its grip on New England and allow us nudge up above freezing by Friday. This will likely feel like a heat wave without the wind.

Will weekend storm bring snow to Massachusetts, rest of New England?

The weekend storm is now tracking just out of reach to make a big impact here. That said, we're still on the hook for some light snow with the potential for light accumulations. The big takeaway is that we're NOT seeing a blockbuster or a nor'easter in these parts.

Better news is that the temperatures get a little bounce this weekend, too. However, next week another round of cold weather will sweep in along with increasing winds….again in the Tuesday-Thursday time frame. Weird, I know.