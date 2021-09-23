Last Surviving Person of Interest in Gardner Museum Heist Dies

The heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum remains unsolved to this day, and now the man who may have been connected to it has died.

Robert Gentile, a reputed mobster, was believed to be the last surviving person of interest in the art heist at the museum in 1990, when an estimated $500 million worth of artwork was stolen.

Gentile denied ever knowing about the heist.

His Connecticut home was searched several times but nothing was ever found. He was arrested in 2015 on an unrelated weapons charge and served four years in prison.

In a statement, his attorney says, "Robert Gentile was reputed to be the last known person to possess the paintings from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, and was the last of his kind."

Gentile was 85 years old.

The paintings have never been found.