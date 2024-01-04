Late night fire damages New Hampshire brewery

A late night fire damaged a brewery in Manchester, New Hampshire, fire officials said.

The fire was reported around 10:01 p.m. Wednesday at the Backyard Brewery on South Mammoth Road in Manchester. The establishment was closed at the time.

When firefighters arrived, they encountered smoke and fire in the bar area, and immediately requested additional resources. A member of a cleaning crew that was on site had attempted to put out the fire using an extinguisher, and firefighters contained and extinguished the flames that remained.

Power to the building was shut down, and fire crews ventilated the smoke.

The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental, fire officials said, and was caused by electrical arcing that caused cardboard boxes stored on top of the wiring to ignite.

No injuries were reported. The damage was contained to a small area above the bar. Total damage was estimated at about $5,000.

The brewery said in a social media post on Thursday morning that the fire was put out so quickly that the brewery was able to reopen for its regular service hours as scheduled at 11:30 a.m.