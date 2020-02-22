Local
Plainville

Laundromat Employee Injured After Car Crashes Into Building

Plainville police say an 85-year-old woman accelerated instead of hitting the brake as she pulled into a parking space, causing her to plow through the front window of Bubble King

By Michael Rosenfield

A laundromat employee was injured Saturday morning when she was struck by a car that smashed through the store's front window in Plainville, Massachusetts.

Police say an 85-year-old woman was driving when she lost control of her car, crashing into the front window of the Bubble King, a car wash, laundromat, and dry cleaner.

The elderly woman accelerated instead of hitting the brake as she pulled into a parking space, causing her vehicle to jump the curb and plow into the storefront window, according to police.

A Bubble King clerk who was behind the counter inside was injured in the crash. She was taken by ambulance to an area hospital with a leg wound, but she has since been released and is recovering at home.

The driver was not injured in the crash, but she was shaken up and worried about the person she hit, according to other laundromat employees who were working at the time of the accident.

"I heard a bang go off so I went to go check the car wash to see if anything was broken inside of there, if a car went through and you know broke the car wash, which has happened in the past, and I didn't see anything," said Bubble King employee Richard Didick. "Then I went back to the back room, a guy comes up and tells me, he's like, 'a car just went through the window.' I came up to the front, made sure everything was alright, checked with the lady that was injured, you know she was on the floor still shaking, shaking she was obviously in shock."

Bubble King reopened shortly after crash took place.

This is the second time something like this has happened at the Plainville plaza in the past couple of months. A driver crashed through One Up Games right next door to the Bubble King in December. The business was closed at the time, and nobody was hurt.

