hands-free phone law

Law Banning Cellphone Use While Driving Takes Effect Across Massachusetts

Under the law, violators will get a warning until April 1

By Lara Salahi

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Starting today, drivers in Massachusetts could face fines if caught using their phone behind the wheel.

The new law prohibits drivers from writing, reading or viewing text messages, even when stopped at a stoplight. Drivers are also prohibited from talking or dialing on their phone, unless they use the hands-free mode.

Drivers under age 18 are not allowed to use phones at all, according to the law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Charlie Baker in November, and in effect beginning Sunday, brings Massachusetts in line with every other New England state.

Cellphone use is allowed for GPS or to report an emergency.

As part of a grace period for enacting the law, police officers will only issue warnings for violators until April 1.

After that, a first offense will mean a $100 fine, the second a $250 fine, and subsequent offenses a $500 penalty.

NBC10 Boston and The Associated Press

