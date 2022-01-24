Lawmaker Wants to Bring Back Happy Hour in Rhode Island

For decades, after work drink specials have been banned in Rhode Island, but a state lawmaker has proposed a bill seeking to change that.

State Rep. Karen Alzate's proposal calls for bringing back happy hour, with certain restrictions.

WJAR-TV said her bill would let restaurants and bars offer happy hour deals for customers as long as they buy a full meal as well. Snacks or appetizers wouldn't count.

"It's more beneficial for everybody so the business grows and then people can come in and enjoy their time," she told the television station. "I really want to highlight both parts of the of the restaurants. I want to highlight their beverages, but also their food."

The meal requirement is aimed at alleviating concerns about overserving.

Restaurant owners interviewed by WJAR-TV said they support the bill -- especially given the challenges the industry has faced as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's huge for us," said John Oliver, owner of The Local in East Providence. "We need it, we absolutely need it."

A hearing on the bill is scheduled for this week.