student deportation

Lawmakers Contact CBP for Iranian College Student’s Return

The 24-year-old economics and mathematics major was returning to Boston for school when he was denied at entry and held at Logan Airport

By Philip Marcelo

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Federal lawmakers and college professors in Massachusetts are demanding answers after an Iranian student was denied entry into the U.S. despite a court order temporarily staying his removal.

U.S. Sens. Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren and U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley sent a letter to Customs and Border Protection on Thursday saying they're concerned Iranian students are being targeted for additional inspections and being swiftly removed from the country at airports and other ports of entry.

Northeastern University faculty members also issued a letter Thursday expressing support for Shahab Dehghani, the student from Iran.

Customs and Border Protection declined to comment, saying it will respond directly to the letter writers.

