Lawmakers Plan Virtual Hearing on Coronavirus Aid Bill

Massachusetts State House 2017
necn

Massachusetts lawmakers are holding a virtual public hearing Monday on a coronavirus aid bill designed to provide short term economic relief for families in deep poverty, vulnerable children and people with disabilities.

The bill would provide a one-time additional benefit to those who receive help through the transitional aid to families with dependent children program. The legislation would also set aside $6 million for an additional one-time benefit under the state's program for emergency aid to the elderly, disabled, and children.

The hearing is planned for Monday. It will mark the first time a bill has received a virtual hearing.

