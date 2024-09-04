Man arrested in connection with Lawrence mom's death to face judge

A man arrested in connection with the death of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, mother will face a judge Wednesday.

Investigators said this was a "round the clock" search to try to find the mother of two.

A Massachusetts State Police K-9 unit found the body of Carol Flaz-Burgos, 37, in the Kenoza Lake Conservation area Tuesday evening, near Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill.

Lawrence police also announced the arrest of 35-year-old Cristian Montero, who they said lived in the same apartment building as Flaz-Burgos but didn't elaborate on any relationship between the two.

Montero was arrested for witness intimidation with a charge of misleading an investigation, but the Essex County District Attorney's Office said they're confident that charge will be upgraded to murder once a medical examiner completes the autopsy.

"There was what I can best describe as a full court press put on by Lawrence PD and the state police. It involved digital forensic evidence searches, it involved the MSP Airwing, it involved K-9s. This was essentially around the clock effort to try to locate Carol Flaz," said Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker.

"This is not the outcome that we were looking for, so we are sad for this loss," said Lawrence Police acting Chief Millix Bonilla.

Montero is scheduled to be arraigned here at Lawrence District Court at some point later Wednesday.