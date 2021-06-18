Lawrence Family Grieves Murder of Dunkin' Manager in Philadelphia

A Massachusetts woman is grieving the murder of her daughter in Philadelphia.

Forty-year-old Christine Lugo, a manager at a Dunkin' store in Philadelphia, was shot and killed on June 5. Thirty-nine-year-old Keith Gibson, a suspected serial killer, was arrested and charged in her murder.

"With no mercy, he killed my daughter, and that's why I'm in so much pain," Lugo's mother, Maria Lebron of Lawrence, told NBC10 Boston Thursday.

Surveillance cameras captured Lugo opening the store she managed. Behind her, a hooded man carrying a revolver forced her to hand over hundreds of dollars before shooting her and fleeing.

"All she wanted to do was come home that day to her grandkids and hug them and kiss them," said Lugo's sister, Victoria Arroyo. "And he took that from us."

The accused killer is being investigated in at least four other killings, including that of his own mother. Prosecutors and police pleaded with a judge to keep Gibson off the streets, but instead, a judge sentenced him to 31 days time served in April.

"This man shouldn't be outside, 35 days is not enough," said Lugo's brother, Samuel Martinez. "I want to go to that court, and I want him to look in our eyes and look at my sister's face, and look at my mother, and realize what he's doing."