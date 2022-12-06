Local

Wilmington

Lawrence Firefighter Pleads for Return of Sentimental Stolen Items

Patrick Sweeney’s locked 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat was stolen from Wilmington between late Sunday night and early Monday evening with keepsakes from his grandfather inside

By Darren Botelho

NBC Universal, Inc.

Thieves stole a Lawrence firefighter’s expensive car with keepsakes from his dead combat veteran grandfather early this week.

Patrick Sweeney’s locked 2018 Dodge Charger Hellcat disappeared from the visitor parking lot of the Regency Place apartments on Horseshoe Lane in Wilmington between late Sunday night and early Monday evening.

The car, according to the police report, is worth about $100,000.

“As far as I know, Dodge wasn’t going to be making it after 2023, so it may or may not be a collector’s item in the near future,” Sweeney said. 

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

Sweeney told NBC10 Boston he was more concerned about the sentimental items inside the stolen vehicle—his firefighting uniform, including his helmet with his grandfather’s dog tag and a prayer card from his funeral.

His grandfather was a Marine combat veteran.

“Keep the car, you got the car, you won. Just give me the gear, give me the helmet,” Sweeney said.

Local

Vermont 30 mins ago

Construction Firms Volunteer to Preserve and Expand Vermont Nonprofit

Health 38 mins ago

Maine Schools Close for Cleaning as Sickness Sweeps Through District

Wilmington police said they are looking into any possible leads, but no suspects were arrested as of Tuesday evening. 

If you have any information about this case, contact Wilmington Police Department at 978-658-5071.

This article tagged under:

Wilmington
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts Sports Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us