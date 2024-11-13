Lawrence

New details released after police chase through Haverhill into Lawrence

An officer was hit by a car and another officer fired a gun when a suspect took off when confronted by police in Haverhill on Tuesday, according to the Essex District Attorney's Office

By Malcolm Johnson and Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search continues for a suspect involved in a police chase through two Massachusetts cities Tuesday as authorities release new details in the investigation.

The situation started around 11:38 a.m. Tuesday when police approached two people inside a car at a McDonald's on Main Street in Haverhill, Massachusetts, according to the Essex County District Attorney's Office. When confronted by police, the driver backed up, smashing into police vehicles, striking an officer and then driving off. During that time a Haverhill police officer fired his gun.

The driver fled, leading Haverhill and later Lawrence police officers on a chase into Lawrence. Mass. State Police said the vehicle was spotted traveling the wrong way down I-495. At some point the suspects abandoned the vehicle, taking off on foot, the DA said.

The driver was taken into custody and later taken to the hospital with injuries. A second person who was in the car has not been located.

Authorities have not said what led up to the confrontation in Haverhill that set off events.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office and Massachusetts State Police are investigating. The names of the suspects have not been released.

