Police: Lawrence Man Seriously Injured in Manchester NH Crash

New Hampshire State Police are investigating after a Lawrence, Massachusetts, man was seriously injured Friday night.

Police said the crash happened at Interstate 93 South at Interstate 293 North, in Manchester, New Hampshire.

They said the single-car crash happened just before 11:30 p.m. when the driver of a white 2005 Dodge Neon, Branden Duncan, 20 tried to change lanes to continue south on I-93 at the junction with the ramp for I-293 when he lost control of his car.

His car went over a guardrail and rolled down the embankment for several hundred feet, and he was ejected from the vehicle, according to police.

Police said a passing motorist stopped to report the crash. Duncan was taken to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment of serious life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash, according to police.

A portion of the road was closed for around an hour and half while first responders investigated the incident, police said, and the car was recovered from the embankment by a heavy-duty wrecker.

Police said speed appears to be a factor in this crash, but the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact Trooper Timothy Repucci at Timothy.R.Repucci@dos.nh.gov or 603-223-8836.