Lawrence

Man now charged with murder in death of Lawrence mom found in Haverhill

Cristian Montero is due to face the murder charge at an arraignment in Lawrence District Court Wednesday afternoon.

By Asher Klein

Carol Flaz-Burgos (left) and Cristian Montero
Family photo | NBC10 Boston

A man is now being charged with murder in the death of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, mother whose body was found in a park days after she was reported missing, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Essex County district attorney had previously said murder charges were expected in the death of Carol Flaz-Burgos, pending the completion of an autopsy. That autopsy has now been completed, and Cristian Montero, who was previously charged with witness intimidation, has now been charged with murder, the DA's office said.

Montero is due to face the murder charge at an arraignment in Lawrence District Court Wednesday afternoon.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to prosecutors for more on what the autopsy found.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

More on Carol Flaz-Burgos' death

Lawrence Sep 3

Missing Lawrence woman found dead; suspect in custody

Lawrence Sep 4

New details revealed on search for Lawrence mom found dead Tuesday

This article tagged under:

Lawrence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us