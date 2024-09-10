Man now charged with murder in death of Lawrence mom found in Haverhill

A man is now being charged with murder in the death of a Lawrence, Massachusetts, mother whose body was found in a park days after she was reported missing, prosecutors said Tuesday.

The Essex County district attorney had previously said murder charges were expected in the death of Carol Flaz-Burgos, pending the completion of an autopsy. That autopsy has now been completed, and Cristian Montero, who was previously charged with witness intimidation, has now been charged with murder, the DA's office said.

Montero is due to face the murder charge at an arraignment in Lawrence District Court Wednesday afternoon.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to prosecutors for more on what the autopsy found.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.