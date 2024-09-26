Lawrence

Three shot in separate incidents at Lawrence nightclubs

Lawrence police are investigating two shootings in their city - one at the Attika Club on Mill Street and another at Atlantico V8 Bar & Grill on South Union Street

By Thea DiGiammerino

Police Lights Generic NBC4_4

Three people were injured in two separate shootings at nightclubs in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

Lawrence police said the first happened outside the Attika Club on Mill Street around 12:17 a.m. The victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and firearms charges. He was not immediately publicly identified.

The second investigation began when police were called to the Atlantico V8 Bar & Grill on South Union Street around 1:20 a.m. According to police, the victim in this shooting also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital then transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Lawrence police said they also learned another gunshot victim arrived on his own to a hospital in Boston. It's believed he was involved in the Atlantico shooting.

Investigators do not believe the violence was random and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More details were not immediately available.

More Mass. news

Boston Business Journal 7 hours ago

Massachusetts green jobs hinge on White House

Boston 6 hours ago

Creepy crawler: Giant Joro spider has made its way to Boston

Cambridge 11 hours ago

Newton man killed while riding bike in Cambridge

This article tagged under:

Lawrence
Local Connecticut Maine Massachusetts New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts School Closing Alerts NBC Sports Boston Traffic Politics New Hampshire Primary Business US & World
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us