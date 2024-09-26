Three shot in separate incidents at Lawrence nightclubs

Three people were injured in two separate shootings at nightclubs in Lawrence, Massachusetts, early Thursday morning.

Lawrence police said the first happened outside the Attika Club on Mill Street around 12:17 a.m. The victim suffered what police described as non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital for treatment.

A suspect was taken into custody and charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and firearms charges. He was not immediately publicly identified.

The second investigation began when police were called to the Atlantico V8 Bar & Grill on South Union Street around 1:20 a.m. According to police, the victim in this shooting also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital then transferred to a Boston hospital for further treatment.

Lawrence police said they also learned another gunshot victim arrived on his own to a hospital in Boston. It's believed he was involved in the Atlantico shooting.

Investigators do not believe the violence was random and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

More details were not immediately available.