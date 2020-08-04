Lawrence Police Officer Hospitalized After Being Struck by Fleeing Vehicle

A police officer from Lawrence, Massachusetts, was hospitalized late Monday night due to injuries sustained responding to a break-in in the city.

The incident unfolded around 11:45 p.m. when officers responded to reports of a break-in on Springfield Street, police said. Upon arrival, police said officers witnessed a vehicle fleeing the scene at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck one officer, pinning him in place and causing serious, non-life-threatening injuries to his foot and leg. He was initially treated at Lawrence General Hospital before being taken to a hospital in Boston by medical helicopter.

"The cop down was on the floor. He was really bad. He was really, really bad," one neighbor who didn't want to be identified recalled. "The cop, he was like doing his job, and I guess he got run over."

The officer, who was not identified, had to undergo surgery during the day, police said.

A second officer at the scene fired shots at the vehicle as it drove away, prompting a pursuit, with the getaway vehicle crashing shortly thereafter.

"I heard, 'pop, pop, pop.' Then I looked down and saw the policeman come with the blue lights," recalled another neighbor.

Elisamuel Fernandez-Pagan, 32, of Lawrence, was taken into custody, police said. He was expected to be arraigned on undisclosed charges later in the day in Lawrence District Court.

"This remains a very active investigation and more arrests, as well as additional charges are anticipated," police said in a news release.

"I’m surprised now what happened to the officer. I know there's been fights and all kinds of stuff like that. But something like that against a cop, it's really bad," said the neighbor who didn't want to be identified.