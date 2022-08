Police in Lawrence, Massachusetts, are looking for a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since Wednesday.

Shantely Vega was last seen in the Broadway area of Lawrence, police said. She is approximately 5'4" tall, weighing 174 pounds.

Vega was wearing jean shorts and a white tank top. Police said she also had a black dress with her.

Anyone with information on Vega's whereabouts is asked to contact the Lawrence Police Department at 978-794-5900.

