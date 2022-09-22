2 People Shot, 3rd Injured in Incident at Park in Lawrence

A shooting left two people wounded at a park in Lawrence, Massachusetts, on Thursday morning, police said..

The Lawrence Fire Department confirmed there was an active scene at the Lawrence Flea Market for an incident that happened around 7:10 a.m.

Video taken by NBC10 Boston showed several police vehicles near what appeared to be a walking trail.

Lawrence police said the shooting occurred in a wooded area behind the Manchester Street Park near the Methuen line.

Stay informed about New England news and weather. Get the NECN app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Two people were shot and are expected to survive, police said. A third person was also injured. Their condition was not immediately known.

All three people were treated at the scene by the fire department and EMTs and were taken to Lawrence General Hospital. None of their names have been released.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but it is not believed to have been a random act of violence. No further information was available.