Lawrence Throws Vaccine Block Party

The city of Lawrence threw a vaccine block party on Saturday afternoon to help people in one of the hardest hit communities by the COVID-19 pandemic.

People did not need an appointment to get a shot and had a choice between the two-shot Pfizer vaccine and the one-shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine. The event was convenient for those who did not have to travel far to get vaccinated.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Lawrence General Hospital partnered with the city to put on the event. They say they administered 80 vaccines on Saturday.

People at the vaccine block party were able to dance to music and get food.

“I think it’s awesome because with everything shut down and how the whole world’s been put on hold, it’s kind of nice to get people back out, saying, ‘Come back out! Everything’s fine!’” said Bridget Bacigalupo of Methuen.

Lawrence is now out of the high-risk red zone for COVID-19.

“You’re here in an area that you feel comfortable and also being with your family and friends who have been vaccinated or are being vaccinated. I think it changes the perspective for the patient,“I think being in an area where you feel comfortable,” said Jessica O’Neil of Lawrence.