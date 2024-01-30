Lawsuit filed, parents barred from press conference as Newton teacher strike continues

Frustrations hit an all-time high Monday night in Newton, Massachusetts, after some parents and residents showed up to a scheduled press conference, demanding to speak with the teacher's union directly about the ongoing strike.

The clash inside of the Education Center occurred as negotiations failed for an 11th straight day, with school canceled for the eighth time Tuesday.

Educators have been picketing since the Newton Teachers Association voted to go on strike on Jan. 18.

"I don't know why they won't come here and answer these questions," said Fran Yerardi, a volunteer youth lacrosse coach in Newton. "These residents shouldn't be kicked out of this building. This is ridiculous. The Mass. Teachers Association is trying to run their agenda, and it's hurting Newton kids, and that's not right. We should be putting the kids first."

In response to the confrontation, the union moved its nightly update to a private room, with only credentialed media personnel allowed.

One resident briefly blocked the door, not letting anyone in or out for a few minutes.

"This is a members-only meeting, and we were able to determine who is invited into this," said Brenna Green, a fourth-grade teacher in Newton Public Schools, in response to the decision.

A spokesperson for Newton Public School district confirmed parents are barred from school buildings during strikes.

"If there is a strike, all buildings will be closed. You will not be able to access anything in the school," the district said in a message it says it has been sending families. "If your student has medication or health supplies in the building that you must access, please email your school principal and they will connect you to our school health services director."

A lawsuit was also filed Monday morning in Middlesex District Court by a Newton mother of three.

"We want to be heard. I want to be heard. My daughter wants to be heard. We want a judge to see our pain and get this to an end," said Lital Asher-Dotan.

The motion asks a judge to compel the teacher's union to end its strike and go back to work.

The lawsuit also states that missing school is impacting her children's education, extracurricular activities and overall wellbeing.

"We support the teachers, we love them," said Asher-Dotan. "We love the school system, but enough is enough. Kids need to be in school. It's been now seven days, tomorrow will be eight full days of the strike if the strike continues, and after all of those years of COVID closures, the kids suffered so much."

Still, the Newton Teachers Association said Monday night that it believes it has community support.

"I hear from Newton parents every day telling me that we are doing the right thing for our community," said Green.

The union also addressed concerns that the Massachusetts Teachers Association has been behind its big decisions.

"We get support from the MTA, as do all local unions, but we are the ones making the decisions, we are the ones driving this," said Elana Cutler, a sixth-grade math teacher.

In a separate news conference on the third floor, Newton School Committee Chair Chris Brezski told media that progress had been made, but that the two parties are still more than $20 million apart for the life of the contract.

"This is causing real damage, it's hurting kids," said Brezski. "There's no need. Kids should be back in school."