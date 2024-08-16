Lawsuit for Washington Bridge failure could be filed Friday

A lawsuit over the Washington Bridge failure in Providence, Rhode Island, could be filed as early as Friday, according to NBC affiliate WJAR.

Attorney General Peter Neronha has taken over the legal investigation into what went wrong with the bridge. Back in December, the westbound span of it was abruptly shut down over safety concerns. It now has to be demolished.

Neronha had originally offered to investigate the failure, but Gov. Dan McKee opted for an outside counsel, reports WJAR.

"The attorney general has to control all litigation brought on behalf of the people of the state," said Neronha.

The westbound side of the bridge is set to be demolished next month. There are still no plans in place to rebuild that side, while the state looks for a company to do that work.