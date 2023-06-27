Lawyer accused in series of Boston rapes indicted on new charges

The New Jersey lawyer previously charged in a series of sexual assaults that took place in Boston's Charlestown neighborhood about 15 years ago is now facing more charges in another set of attacks, this time in the North End, the Suffolk County District Attorney said Tuesday.

Matthew Nilo, 35, of Weehawken, was indicted Tuesday on charges tied to a series of rapes and sexual assaults in the North End between January 2007 and July 2008, when he lived in the area, the DA said. He has already pleaded not guilty to charges that stem from four attacks in Charlestown between August 2007 and December 2008.

Nilo was indicted by a grand jury on seven charges - one count of rape, one count of aggravated rape, three counts of assault with intent to rape and two counts of indecent assault and battery.

This indictment concerns five attacks on four women - in January 2007, July 2007, January 2008 and July 2008. One victim reported two attacks, just 11 days apart. The victims were alone, walking in the dark, when they were attacked, prosecutors said.

Nilo will be formally charged with the new counts next time he appears in court, which is scheduled for July 13. He was released from custody in June after posting a $500,000 bail. The court ordered has him to wear a tracking device, surrender his passport, have no contact with any victims or witnesses, and stay away from the area where the assaults happened.

Investigators have been using DNA evidence to link Nilo to his alleged crimes. The Boston Police Department and the FBI are working on the cases.

"I can tell you this case demonstrates that no attack will go uninvestigated, no suspect will go unpursued, and no amount of time will insulate a criminal from a crime,” District Attorney Kevin Hayden said in a statement.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673, and Massachusetts provides this list of statewide and resources for sexual assault survivors.

