Lawyer Who's Faced Multiple Rape Charges Is Again Wanted for Rape, Boston Police Say

A Massachusetts lawyer who has previously been charged with rape is wanted in Boston on a new rape charge as well as for allegedly breaking and entering at night, police said.

Gary Zerola, 49, may be driving a white Jeep Cherokee with Massachusetts license plate 571SY3, Boston police said Wednesday. He is 5-foot-11 and 180 lbs. and is listed as being from Boston and Salem.

Police didn't give further details about Zerola's likely whereabouts or what he is accused of that prompted the warrant from Boston Municipal Court.

Anyone who has seen Zerola is asked to call 911 or the Boston police CrimeStoppers tip line at 800-494-TIPS or to text the word ‘TIP’ to the number 27463 (which spells "CRIME").

A message seeking comment was left at his law office.

Zerola is a criminal defense attorney who has served as a prosecutor in Massachusetts and was listed by People Magazine as a top bachelor.

He has faced rape charges several times. He was acquitted of two charges in Boston in 2008, and had a rape charge from Florida dropped as well.

In 2016, Zerola was again charged in Massachusetts with two counts of rape, which his attorney said were "based upon a foundation of lies and we vigorously look forward to our day in court."

The Boston Globe reported that Zerola is still awaiting trial in that case.