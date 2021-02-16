Lawyer Indicted in Boston on Rape, Burglary Charges

A Massachusetts criminal defense lawyer has been indicted on charges of rape and aggravated burglary, Boston's top prosecutor said Tuesday.

Gary Zerola, a 49-year-old from Salem, has been held without bail for just over a month for allegedly breaking into the home of a 21-year-old woman around 2 a.m. Jan. 12, then sexually assaulting her while she slept, according to Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins' office.

Prosecutors say that they'll reveal more information about the case in court.

Zerola, who turned himself in to police on Jan. 15, already faced charges in the same court that's now holding him without bail for allegedly raping another woman in 2016. He's faced other rape allegations as well but has never been convicted.

His lawyer, Joseph Krowski Jr., has previously said that the allegations presented by Suffolk County prosecutors in court in Zerola's latest case are "absurd" and "paper thin."

Zerola is a criminal defense attorney who has served as a prosecutor in Essex and Suffolk counties and was once listed by People Magazine as a top bachelor.