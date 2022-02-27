Local

Dedham

Legal Sea Foods Founder George Berkowitz Dies at 97

By Associated Press

George Berkowitz, who founded the seafood restaurant chain Legal Seafoods, has died in a Boston suburb. He was 97.  

Berkowitz died on Feb. 20 at his home in Dedham. He originally founded Legal Sea Foods in 1950 as a fish market next to his father’s meat market and grocery in Cambridge.

Berkowitz opened the first Legal Sea Foods restaurant next to the fish market in 1968. Over the years the eateries, which feature traditional New England seafood such as clam chowder, won a range of national accolades.

There are currently 23 Legal Sea Foods restaurants from Massachusetts to Virginia. 

