Leominster birthing center still slated to close Saturday, despite community pushback

The birthing center at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster is slated to close at 7 a.m. on Saturday, despite major pushback from local leaders and community activists.

A group of nurses and supporters gathered at the hospital for a candlelight vigil, to urge Gov. Maura Healey to step in at the 11th hour and stop the closure.

Hospital administration has said the decision to close the maternity ward stems from workforce shortages and declining delivery volume.

At a vigil Thursday night, dozens of people held candles as they clung to a glimmer of hope that the hospital could stay open.

But supporters of keeping the birthing unit open say this decision is putting an already underserved population more at risk.

“We have patients all the time that will come in and deliver within minutes of being on the floor," labor and delivery nurse Amy Gagnon said. "The emergency room is not ready for Sunday morning to be doing deliveries in the emergency room.”

Hospital administration said in a statement that keeping the birthing center open simply isn't the right choice.

“Keeping a birthing center open without adequate obstetrical coverage is not in the best interest of our patients and is something we are not willing to do, regardless of the political pressure and damaging headlines," the statement said.

The governor has not said whether she will step in and stop this closure.