Leominster

Leominster braces for heavy rain after 17 inches of snow

Months after severe flooding in Leominster, Massachusetts, the city is concerned about the combination of this weekend's snow and Tuesday's rain

By Michael Rosenfield

NBC Universal, Inc.

People in Leominster, Massachusetts, were still dealing with the aftermath of Sunday's storm Monday as the concern moved from the snow to the rain with torrential downpours in the forecast.

All of that water on top of the 17 inches of snow in Leominster could pose big problems.

Communities are asking people to pitch in and clear out storm drains.

In Leominster there's thousands of storm drains across the city.

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

DPW crews spent much of the day reaching as many as possible.

"We're surrounded by 12 hills, and I can tell you where all the water goes," said Mayor Dean Mazzarella. "It comes down."

There are many flood-prone areas in Leominster, a city still recovering from the September deluge that flooded basements, cars and properties.

Local

Nahant 2 hours ago

3 found dead after apparent carbon monoxide leak in Nahant

Boston Celtics 2 hours ago

Mazzulla: ‘Hield told me he fouled' Brown on last-second shot

"We're a little bit concerned," said Mazzarella. "We gave out sandbags today."

This article tagged under:

Leominster
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Massachusetts Connecticut Maine New Hampshire Rhode Island Vermont Weather Maps & Radar Weather Alerts NBC Sports Boston School Closing Alerts Traffic Business Virtual Connection This Week in Business Chief Execs Club Ceo Corner Politics
TV Listings Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us