The Leominster Police Department is looking for the public's help locating a 14-year-old boy. Police said the teen, Lucky Mochere, has been missing since Wednesday night.

Leominster Police ask that anybody who may have information on his whereabouts call them at 978- 534-7560.

Police said this is an active and ongoing investigation. No further information has been released at this time.