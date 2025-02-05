Leominster police searching for 2 armed robbers

An alarming armed robbery was caught on camera in Leominster, Massachusetts, when the owner of a store was held-up at gunpoint, duct taped and robbed.

It happened at the Sam & Friends jewelry and electronics store on North Main Street in Leominster Monday afternoon. Store surveillance video shows the two intruders inside the store.

The video shows one of the men pull a gun, hop over the counter, then steal the owner’s necklace before pushing him to the ground.

According to police, the armed robbers then duct taped the owner’s hands and ankles, then began grabbing jewelry and electronics.

The owner says about $50,000 worth of merchandise was taken.

Both of the suspected robbers were wearing black, but one of them had on distinctive orange and pink sneakers. Police say the two men took off in a gray Honda CRV with a stolen Pennsylvania license plate – J-H-L-3804.

Anyone with any information on this armed robbery is urged to call police. Investigators say do not approach the men – they should be considered armed and dangerous.