Leominster School Janitor Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A school janitor in Leominster, Massachusetts, has been arrested on child pornography charges.

Police in the city say more than 100 photos and videos depicting child pornography were found on Daniel Evans' computer.

A search warrant was granted after investigators discovered images on a virtual file sharing account that were uploaded from an IP address belonging to Evans, police said.

Evans was arrested on Sept. 24, police announced Tuesday.

Authorities identified Evans as a janitor with Leominster Public Schools. Police said no school computers were involved.