Let NH Golf? Thousands Sign Petition to Hit the Links Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

A petition calling on New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu to allow Granite State residents to play golf had garnered thousands of signatures Thursday.

The petition on Change.org, called "Let New Hampshire Golf," argues it "does not make sense" for courses to be closed when public parks are open.

"Golf by the nature of the game and with limited modifications can comply completely with the intent of the 'Stay at Home' designation," the petition reads.

"In these difficult times people need to get outside and enjoy the fresh air in order to maintain their health (physical and mental) while still following the rules in place."

It added that the cost of maintaining the courses at a time when nobody is playing golf would "ruin" the businesses.

Sununu last month issued a stay-at-home order mandating that businesses and other organizations that do not provide essential services close their physical workplaces.

Health officials have repeatedly stressed the need to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19 and lessen the burden on the health care system.

The petition suggested that if courses reopen, they should encourage people to walk the course or require a single-rider policy for carts.

Among other measures, the petition also suggests courses implement tee-time intervals of no less than 12 minutes between groups; and prohibit congregating on the putting green or driving range.

As of Wednesday, the state had reported 415 cases of COVID-19, including four deaths.