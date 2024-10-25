What to Know Eighteen people were killed and dozens of others injured in a mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2003, at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill in Lewiston, Maine

The gunman, 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, died by suicide, and his body was found two days later

The gunman’s family and fellow Army reservists reported that he was suffering from a mental breakdown

In the aftermath of the shooting, the state Legislature passed new gun laws that bolstered the state’s “yellow flag” law, criminalized the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanded funding for mental health crisis care

The city is set to mark the somber anniversary with a series of events on Friday, including a memorial service and a moment of silence at the time of the shootings

Lewiston is set to mark the anniversary Friday in ways big and small, including a 6 p.m. memorial service at the city's hockey arena, where there will be moments of silence at the time of the shootings.

Lewiston is set to mark the anniversary Friday in ways big and small, including a 6 p.m. memorial service at the city's hockey arena, where there will be moments of silence at the time of the shootings.

Follow along below as we bring you updates from Lewiston as they mark Friday's somber anniversary: