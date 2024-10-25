Maine
Live Updates

Remembering Lewiston: Live updates as Maine city marks 1-year since deadly mass shooting

Eighteen people were killed and dozens more injured in the Oct. 25, 2023 shootings at a bowling alley and bar and grill

By Marc Fortier, John Moroney and Mary Markos

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • Eighteen people were killed and dozens of others injured in a mass shooting on Oct. 25, 2003, at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill in Lewiston, Maine
  • The gunman, 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, died by suicide, and his body was found two days later
  • The gunman’s family and fellow Army reservists reported that he was suffering from a mental breakdown
  • In the aftermath of the shooting, the state Legislature passed new gun laws that bolstered the state’s “yellow flag” law, criminalized the transfer of guns to prohibited people and expanded funding for mental health crisis care
  • The city is set to mark the somber anniversary with a series of events on Friday, including a memorial service and a moment of silence at the time of the shootings

It's been one year since the deadly mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, which left 18 people dead and dozens of others injured.

The shootings on Oct. 25, 2023, happened at a bowling alley and a cornhole tournament hosted by a bar and grill. The gunman, 40-year-old Army reservist Robert Card, died by suicide, and his body was found two days later.

Lewiston is set to mark the anniversary Friday in ways big and small, including a 6 p.m. memorial service at the city's hockey arena, where there will be moments of silence at the time of the shootings.

Follow along below as we bring you updates from Lewiston as they mark Friday's somber anniversary:

