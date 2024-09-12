Maine

Owner of Maine massage parlor arrested on sex trafficking charges

Investigators executing search warrants at what was described as an "illicit massage parlor" in Maine found two people they believe are victims of sex trafficking

By Thea DiGiammerino

handcuffs on a black background
Getty Images

The owner of a massage parlor in Lewiston, Maine, has been arrested on sex trafficking charges, police confirmed Thursday.

Richard Qiu of Brooklyn, New York, has ties to several massage parlors in Maine, according to Lewiston Police, who began investigating reports of an illicit massage parlor on Sabattus Street in March of this year. When investigators executed search warrants on the property, they discovered two people who they believe are victims of human trafficking, as well as video recording equipment, condoms, and over $12,000 in what investigators believe were proceeds from sex trafficking operations.

Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Services has been working with the victims.

Qiu was indicted by a grand jury in July and arrested by U.S. Marshals in Boston on Sept. 6. He was charged with sex trafficking, forced labor, and criminal forfeiture of property.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.

