Teen found dead in the road in Lewiston after report of shots fired

Two vehicles were spotted fleeing the scene, police say

Local and state police are investigating the death of a 17-year-old in Lewiston, Maine, on Sunday night.

Maine State Police said their Major Crimes Unit is assisting Lewiston police with the death investigation. They said around 10:30 p.m. Sunday, Lewiston police received a 911 call reporting shots fire on Rideout Avenue. When they arrived they found a male dead in the road.

The male was later identified as 17-year-old Sahal Murdi, of Lewiston. His body was taken to the state medical examiner's office in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

Witnesses told police they saw a silver Mercedes fleeing the scene, as well as a black Dodge Challenger with a temporary Maine registration plate. The driver of the Mercedes has been identified and is cooperating with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

