Lexington

Boy, 1, dies after being found unresponsive in Lexington parking lot

Police were called to the parking lot, on Massachusetts Avenue, about 5:30 p.m., prosecutors said

By Asher Klein

NBC 5 News

A boy found unresponsive inside a vehicle Tuesday in a Lexington, Massachusetts, parking lot later died, investigators said.

The child, a 1-year-old boy, was pronounced dead after being rushed to a hospital, according to the Middlesex District Attorney's Office. The circumstances around the child's death were under investigation as of Wednesday.

Police were called to the parking lot, on Massachusetts Avenue, about 5:30 p.m., prosecutors said.

They didn't share more information about the incident.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information is available.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
