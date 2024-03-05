Life Alive to open new location in Jamaica Plain

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A local group of cafes that feature healthy, organic food is once again looking to open a location in Jamaica Plain, nearly 10 years after we first reported its plans to come to the Boston neighborhood.

According to an article from boston.com, Life Alive is planning to open in the former Canary Square space on South Huntington Avenue this summer, with the upcoming eatery having seating for 75 along with a seasonal outdoor patio out front. Once it opens, the new outlet will join others locally in Boston's Back Bay and South End, Brookline, Cambridge, Dedham, Lowell, Salem, and Somerville, and it will focus mainly on vegan, organic foods along with coffee, tea, and smoothies.

The address for the upcoming location of Life Alive in JP is 435 S Huntington Ave, Jamaica Plain, MA, 02130. The website for all locations can be found at https://www.lifealive.com/

Get New England news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NECN newsletters.

[A related post from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): List of Restaurant Closings and Openings in the Boston Area]

Please help keep Boston Restaurant Talk and Boston's Hidden Restaurants going by making a one-time contribution or via a monthly subscription. Thanks! (Donations are non-deductible.)