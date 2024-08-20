Life begins at Dunkin' – for this newborn baby, anyway

There was a very special delivery on Route 6 in Brewster, Massachusetts, earlier this month.

A young family welcomed their baby into the world on the side of the highway. And in true Massachusetts fashion, they waited for first responders in a Dunkin’ parking lot.

On August 8, Rebecca and Danya Mahota were headed to the hospital when Rebecca's water broke. With a 56-minute drive ahead of them, they had no choice but to pull over and deliver their baby right on the side of the highway.

“So we got to about the halfway point in which I realized her sounds changed fundamentally,” Danya told NBC10 Boston.

The couple pulled over and had what can only be described as a speedy delivery.

“He was very quick...it was maybe three minutes,” Rebcca added. “We’re extremely lucky.”

“We called Beth Israel and we said, OK, we're on the way. And they said, we know that. And I was like, no, no, all three of us are on the way now,” Danya said.

They were instructed by the hospital to pull over immediately for emergency medical assistance to attend to the mother. And naturally, they ended up pulling over at a true New England institution.

"The only place I know - the parking lot right between Route 6 and Route 3 is the Dunkin Donuts in Sagamore. And like every Massachusetts father should, I cut my daughter's umbilical cord in a Dunkin Donuts parking lot,” Daniel said.

It was a wicked spot to welcome their little munchkin, Summer.

“Afterwards we just looked at each other like, wow, OK, you know, we just did that,” Rebecca said.

“She's a superhero,” Danya said of his wife. “And I hope this little girl gets it as well.”