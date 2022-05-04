2 Killed in Salem Crash, Authorities Confirm

Two people are dead after a crash Wednesday afternoon in Salem, Massachusetts, officials said.

The Essex County District Attorney's Office said the male driver and female passenger of a Ford Focus sedan were killed in a head-on crash on Highland Avenue just before 4:30 p.m.

Another passenger in the Focus was taken to a hospital, but the nature and extent of that person's injuries were not immediately clear, according to the district attorney's office.

None of the injuries to people in the other vehicle are considered life-threatening, according to investigators.

State police said Wednesday afternoon that they were assisting Salem police with the investigation into the crash, which closed Highland Avenue between Marlborough Road and Ravenna Avenue.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.